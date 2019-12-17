Community police team targets drug related crimes in Leighton Buzzard

Leighton Buzzard's community police team will be targeting drug use and supply in the town following a meeting with the community.

The Community Priority Setting Meeting took place at Toddington Village Hall and residents were encouraged to attend and raise their concerns about policing in Leighton Buzzard.

The community priorities to come out of the Leighton Buzzard community meeting were drug use and supply in Leighton Buzzard town centre and the Sandhills estate, and speeding and HGV enforcement in Heath and Reach, Toddington, Tilsworth and Stanbridge, Chalton, Eggington and Barton-Le-Clay.

Matt Brown, owner of Espresso Head and the chairman of the Leighton Buzzard Shopwatch group attended the meeting and was happy with the response from the community team.

He said: "The meeting went okay but there could have been more people. It was difficult for a few people to get to Toddington, we were a bit out numbered by village councillors but we did raise the concerns we have about policing in Leighton Buzzard.

"The two main priorities set out by the community police team was HGVs and drug related offences, for the Shopwatch Group, the police targeting drug-related offences is positive and a lot of the crimes we are victims of, tend to stem from drug problems.

"Since the meeting it has been positive and I have seen action being taken in the town, with regards to the drug related offences."

On Sunday, Leighton Buzzard's Community Policing Team posted on Facebook: "Following our recent priority setting meeting on the 6th December where tackling drugs was one of our new set priorities, today (Sunday) our team had a great result.

After an officer detected the smell of cannabis coming from a vehicle leaving the town centre, other members of the team located the vehicle and managed to stop it.

After a stop search was completed on both the driver and passenger, the occupants of the vehicle got a nice ride in the police car to custody after a large quantity of Class B was found."

The two people arrested after the stop and search have been released under investigation.

Matt added: "Moving forward, I hope we can get more people from Leighton Buzzard to attend future meetings, the more people who come and get their point across, the more likely we are to get our voices heard."