Conmen didn’t want mattress, they took victim’s purse instead

Two distraction burglars who offered to remove a mattress from a garden, took the opportunity to steal a purse instead.

The men turned up at an address in St John’s Close, Stanbridge on Thursday, December 28 at about 3pm, and offered to take away the mattress from the victim’s back garden. But after entering the property, they stole the victim’s purse.

The men are described as white, one aged in his 20s and the other in his 40s. They are believed to have left the scene in a small red van.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting crime reference number: JD/56502/2017

Following a similar distraction burglary in Luton, Detective Chief Inspector Duncan Young said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who has any information about either incident.

“Burglaries, but especially burglaries of this nature, are distressing for victims - nobody has the right to enter someone else’s home under false pretences and make them feel unsafe.

“I’d like to reassure our communities that through Operation Fidelity, which is Bedfordshire Police’s dedicated response to burglary and robbery, we are committed to cracking down on burglaries in our county and appending those responsible.

“However I’d also urge people to remain vigilant at all times and to be wary about who they let into their homes if someone knocks at their door, particularly if it’s not someone they are expecting.”

Distraction burglary advice:

If you have an unexpected knock on the door never open it to strangers, consider installing a door chain and always keep it on

If unsure of the visitor’s identity always ask for their ID first and telephone the company they are purporting to be from, and use the telephone numbers listed in your local directory or provided independently by your service provider

Discuss any work you feel needs carrying out on your property with a relative or friend who can help you find a reputable trader

Check whether traders are members of the Consumer Codes Approval Scheme or the Government Trust Mark scheme

Don’t agree to any work or sign anything on the spot. Do not be pressured into having any work carried out