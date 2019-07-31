Curfew and fine for Leighton Buzzard woman found guilty of Council Tax Support fraud

A Leighton Buzzard fraudster with four jobs who fraudulently claimed a council tax reduction of over £3000 has been sentenced.

Sharon Squire, 56, of Gemini Close, claimed Council Tax Support between 2016 and 2019 on the basis she had a low income job.

Luton Magistrates Court

In fact, she had failed to declare that she had three other jobs, earning considerably more than she was declaring, and had she made the council aware of her actual earnings she would not have been entitled to Council Tax Support.

Ms Squire attended Luton Magistrates’ Court on July 30, where she pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay costs of over £790. She will also be required to pay back the full amount of the money owed to Central Bedfordshire Council.

She was also sentenced to a four-month curfew.

Cllr Richard Wenham, portfolio holder for corporate resources at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “People like this, who try to fraudulently abuse the system for their own financial gain are putting their own greed ahead of the needs of vulnerable people.

“Council tax fraud is a very serious matter and those who are tempted to try and cheat the system should be reminded that we will investigate and pursue thoroughly all instances of wrongdoing.”

If you suspect someone of benefit fraud, email benefitfraud@centralbedfordshire.gov.uk or call 0300 300 5476 - the confidential telephone hotline is open 24 hours a day.