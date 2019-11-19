Did you see crash in Heath and Reach?

Bedfordshire Police are investigating a road traffic collision between two cars in Heath and Reach on Saturday, November 9.

Officers were called to a collision between two cars in Woburn Road, Heath and Reach.

Police

A spokesman for the police said: "Both drivers were taken to hospital with serious injuries, but were non-life threatening.

"The road was closed while the vehicles were recovered and later re-opened."

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call 101 or report it online at www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report quoting reference 371 for 9 November.