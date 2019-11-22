Dogs sniff out illegal cigarettes in Dunstable shop

Two sniffer dogs have put their keen noses to good use after helping trading standards seize illegal hand-rolling tobacco and cigarettes in Dunstable.

Bruiser and Mostyn showed the team at Central Bedfordshire Council exactly where the contraband was hidden in the undisclosed shop.

Bruiser the dog

The high-speed approach meant 13 businesses and a residential property across Dunstable and Houghton Regis were able to be searched in just ONE day.

The joint operation with Bedfordshire police and the pair of specially-trained dogs from Wagtail UK was part of the council’s ongoing battle against illegally imported tobacco.

Imogen Best, senior enforcement officer in the trading standards in Central Bedfordshire, said: “Using these remarkable dogs to sniff out illegal goods was a great success, as they were able to get into much smaller and tighter spaces than a human could and highlight any areas where tobacco products were being stored.

“The information we get from the public is vital in helping us get these items off the streets. I would urge anyone who suspects that somewhere is selling illicit tobacco to let us know.”

Mostyn

Inspector Craig Gurr from the Dunstable and Houghton Regis policing team, added: “We are always pleased to work with our partners at the council to tackle this kind of activity, and were pleased with the results of this operation.

“The proceeds of illicit activity like this have been shown to fund other forms of criminality, including serious and organised crime. It’s our priority to keep our communities safe, and I hope this provides an example of how we work with our partners to drive out crime.”

Anyone concerned they have been sold counterfeit tobacco, cigarettes or alcohol should notify the team by calling 0300 300 8642 or emailing trading.standards@centralbedfordshire.gov.uk.