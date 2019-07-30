Don't miss Coffee with the Cops in Leighton Buzzard

Leighton-Linslade families are invited to Coffee with the Cops to meet their local policing team.

Guests can enjoy a cup of tea or coffee and have a chat with the force to let them know about any crime concerns they may have in their area.

The event will take place in Astral Park from 10.30am until 2pm on Saturday, August 3.

Residents can bring their bikes and have them serviced and security marked for free, while children can also take part in a cycling skills competition and meet ‘OSCAR the Safety Car’.

You can also have tools and equipment security marked for free.