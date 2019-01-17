Driver fled scene and climbed up tree after crash in Leighton Buzzard

The driver of a van which was involved with a collision with a car in Leighton Buzzard fled the scene and climbed up a tree in an attempt to escape capture.

The crash happened at about 2.40pm on Wednesday in Leighton Road and no-one was injured in the incident.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to a report of a two-vehicle, damage only, collision between a white van and a car in Leighton Buzzard.

“The driver of the white van fled the scene down Leighton Road, in the direction of Astral Park. He attempted to evade officers by climbing a tree, but was detained at 3pm. He has been reported for failure to stop and no insurance.”

Leighton Buzzard’s Community Policing Team has also posted online about the incident, saying: “The driver of this van did not want to hang around after crashing head on with another member of the public (yes the van is completely on the wrong side of the road).

“Area search located the offender and after a bit of a run which included climbing a few fences we found the offender up a tree, good effort but not quite good enough!

“Driver will be reported for several offences.”