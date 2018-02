A van was broken into by two men on Wednesday, February 14 in Turnham Drive, Leighton Buzzard.

Police were called at 11.40pm, but the culprits had fled the scene when they arrived.

Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number 376 of 14 February. You can also give information via the Bedfordshire Police website: www.bedfordshire.police.uk