Elderly woman has bank cards stolen in Leighton Buzzard by man who asked her for directions

Police are investigating after an elderly woman in Leighton Buzzard had her bank cards stolen by a distraction thief.

The man approached the victim in Leighton Road at approximately 2.45pm on Friday (November 24) and asked her for directions.

While distracting her with his phone the man took the bank cards from her purse, before returning it to her trolley and leaving.

An investigation is ongoing, and anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime number JD/51619/2017.