Four masked burglars armed with baseball bats and wooden poles threaten terrified Billington residents

Four men wearing balaclavas and armed with baseball bats and wooden poles broke into a house in Little Billington and threatened the occupants.

Police believe the aggravated burglary could be linked to other crimes on the same day and are appealing for the public’s help to catch the culprits.

Burglary (archive image)

The Little Billington break-in took place at approximately 9pm on Tuesday (April 9) at a property in Slapton Road. The quartet, described as speaking with Eastern European accents, broke into the house by smashing rear patio doors and then threatened the terrified residents.

A number of items including jewellery, handbags and clothing were stolen.

Det Sgt Gemma Pugh, investigating, said: “This was a highly disturbing incident which was a terrifying ordeal for the innocent residents.

“It is notable that the masked men left valuable electrical items untouched. We are also able to link these men to a black Audi, which is also linked to a number of other offences.”

Officers are also investigating whether the vehicle is linked to a number of crimes on the same day, including a burglary between the hours of 9.30am and 5.30pm in Leighton Road, Great Billington.

In addition, a number of thefts from motor vehicles took place involving a black Audi. These occurred on Tuesday in the McDonald’s car park in Watling Street, Hockliffe and in Duncombe Drive and Meadow Way, Leighton Buzzard.

It is also believed to be linked to the theft of power tools from a van in Northamptonshire on the same day.

Det Sgt Pugh added: “We are keen to hear from anyone with information about this group of men, who are possibly of an Eastern European background. We are also seeking information about a black Audi with the registration LT52 FDW or Y966 JDU.

“Any information at all could help us to locate the vehicle or the individuals involved.”

Call Det Sgt Pugh on 101 quoting the reference 40/20427/19 with information, or complete the online reporting form at www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report. Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.