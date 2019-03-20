Gang threatens group of boys with a knife in Leighton Buzzard town centre

A group of boys was threatened with a knife by a gang in Leighton Buzzard town centre on Tuesday afternoon (March 19).

The incident took place at around 3.45pm in Lake Street, Leighton Buzzard and prompted officers to conduct a stop-and-search in the area.

Knife crime (archive image)

The suspects are described as four white boys aged between 13 and 15 years old. Those that spoke had Irish accents.

One was wearing a white t-shirt, black jeans and a black hooded top. One was wearing a light brown jacket and grey jeans, while another was wearing a blue jumper with gold writing and blue jeans.

A spokesman for Beds Police said: “Officers conducted enquiries in the area after the incident, including a stop and search which proved negative. Our investigation into this incident continues and we are following a number of lines of enquiry.

“Anyone with any information about this incident should contact police on 101 or via our online reporting centre, quoting reference 274 of Tuesday. You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”