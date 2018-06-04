Gun dogs being targeted by thieves in Bedfordshire

Bedfordshire Police are urging dog owners to take extra precautions to ensure that they do not become the victims following a recent increase in thefts.

Over the past two weeks there has been a rise in the numbers of dogs – particularly gun dogs – being stolen from around the county and in neighbouring force areas.

Since the start of this week, Beds Police have received half a dozen reports of dogs being stolen from gardens and kennels.

On Thursday 31 May at around 9.15am, a woman was walking her dog along West Drive in Arlesey when she was approached by two men and a woman who attempted to steal the pet. The victim was able to blow a whistle to gain attention and the would-be thieves fled.

The first offender was a white man, 5ft 6ins tall, with dark hair and spoke with an Irish Accent. He was wearing light coloured jeans and a black hooded top with red stripes. The second man was also white, of similar height, around 18 years old, with short dark hair and an Irish accent. He was wearing a black zip up top, dark jeans and white trainers. The third offender was a white woman, around 18 years old with long bleached blonde hair with dark brown roots. She wore bright pink lipstick, a black bomber jacket, light coloured jeans, white ankle boots and also spoke with an Irish accent.

Inspector Tracey Day, Bedfordshire Police’s Wildlife Officer, said: “The theft of family pets can be extremely upsetting and we would urge all owners to ensure that they have their pet micro chipped so that any recovered animals can be reunited as quickly as possible.

“A number of thefts have occurred when dogs have been left unattended in gardens. If you have to leave your dog at home then it is important that they are left in a secure environment.

“It is also important that dogs are well trained, return when called and do not go out of sight while on walks. Using an extendable lead can be an option if your pet isn’t the most well-behaved of animals while out and about.

“We’d also warn everyone to be wary of strangers who may be showing a lot of interest in your dog. Don’t give out details about your dog.”

Anyone with information relating to these or any other incidents relating to dog thefts, can contact, Bedfordshire Police, in confidence, on 101, or text information to 07786 200011.

Alternatively you can contact the independent crime fighting charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.