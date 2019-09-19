Interested in joining Beds Police? Find out more at recruitment event

Beds Police is on the lookout for more officers and will hold a large recruitment event next week at its headquarters.

The event on Wednesday, September 25, will be held at police headquarters in Kempston from 6.30pm until 9pm, and it is designed to provide information on how to apply, what is required of applicants and what they can expect if successful.

Beds Police headquarters at Kempston

It will also provide an opportunity for people to meet serving officers of many different ranks and hear about their experiences.



Over recent years, the force has continued to recruit more police officers, with a 2017 report by the Home Office revealing that Bedfordshire had become the second highest recruiter of officers from BME backgrounds of all 43 police forces.



Detective Chief Superintendent Sharn Basra, who joined the force in 1992, said: “Our priority is to recruit the very best people to Bedfordshire Police – we want people who are inquisitive and who want to make a difference in our county.

"We are lucky to work in a county that’s richly diverse, and as a force we have a number of different opportunities that people could choose to follow once they’ve joined.



“No day in policing is the same – I have been a police officer for over 20 years and I still enjoy every single day.

"I’m immensely proud of what I’ve achieved so far, and over 20 years later I’m still enthusiastic about serving the county.”

Anyone interested in attending the event should register their interest by email to r.recruitment@bedfordshire.pnn.police.uk

To apply, visit the Bedfordshire police website where applications are open until 11.55pm on Sunday 13 October.