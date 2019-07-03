Is PCC ‘running scared’ after last visit to Leighton Buzzard?

An upcoming meeting by Beds Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Kathryn Holloway in Leighton Buzzard will not be open to the general public.

Mrs Holloway visits the town on Monday, July 15, to disclose the findings of her third year report.

Just six 15-minute “Meet the PCC” slots are scheduled for groups of six to seven people to air their concerns privately to Mrs Holloway.

Following these six fully-booked sessions, the PCC will then make a private presentation of her report to Leighton-Linslade Town Council.

The event’s format will prohibit the media from reporting on Mrs Holloway’s interactions with the public as well as the council.

Leia Blakesey, who runs the Leighton Linslade -What’s Occurring Facebook page, branded the format “ludicrous” and added it did not give the general public a chance to hold Mrs Holloway to account – with no more than 40 people out of a town of 40,000 able to attend.

Ms Blakesey said: “That figure is only 0.1 per cent of the population of Leighton Buzzard.

“Since she got slaughtered at the last meeting, by the media and by councillors, I think she’s deliberately trying to hide herself away.”

Cllr Ray Berry told the LBO that Mrs Holloway is “running scared” after her last public meeting in the town in July last year and added: “The PCC cannot tolerate being challenged. She has just 12 months until the next election to justify her position to the public.”

A spokesman for the PCC was unable to comment before our deadline.