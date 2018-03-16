Jail for Leighton Buzzard man for his role in 2016 burglary

A Leighton Buzzard man has been jailed for three years after he was found guilty of a burglary in Stotfold.

Deon Anderson, 25, of Cooper Drive, was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court today (Friday) for the break-in which happened in July 2016.

Detective Constable Surinder Ram, in charge of the investigation, said: “We are pleased that another burglar has been put behind bars. This case is an excellent example that we are dedicated to tackling burglary and bringing offenders to justice.

“We hope that this court case will serve as a deterrent to others who think it’s acceptable to break into people’s houses and steal from them.”

Anderson is the third person to be sentenced in relation to this incident. Stanley Wood, 28, of Oatfield Gardens, Leighton Buzzard was sentenced to five years imprisonment in December 2017, and one man has served an 18 month suspended sentence.