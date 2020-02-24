Leighton Buzzard artist claims CBC didn’t help find her missing painting

A upset Leighton Buzzard artist who says she had a painting stolen, claims that her housing provider, Central Bedfordshire Council, has swept the problem aside.

Hannah Bryans, 27, was preparing the canvas for a client during the busy run up to Christmas, but was devastated to find that it had gone on the morning of December 23.

Hannah's half-finished work that disappeared. She had planned to paint a lady hanging off a champagne glass.

She claims that the council took too long to review the CCTV, which has now been deleted, and feels CBC has let her down.

Hannah claimed: “I was painting it on the Sunday night and left it in the [shared] kitchen to dry.

“Everyone who lives here says they didn’t see it on Monday morning.

“I reported it to CBC and was told that someone else needed to come and check the CCTV, but no-one arrived and now the CCTV is gone. I’m devastated. It’s like it doesn’t matter.”

She told the newspaper: “I had to refund £60 [to the client] on the Monday before Christmas; the financial loss stressed me out. I don’t feel comfortable here any more.”

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokeswoman, said: “The rules regarding personal belongings and the storage of them in communal spaces varies according to the type of accommodation.

“Tenants are required to sign a licence agreement when they move in and in this case, the licence agreement is extremely clear about leaving personal belongings in shared spaces.

“Items left overnight is considered a breach of the licence agreement and will be removed. Any allegations of criminal offences are investigated thoroughly in line with police investigations.”

However, Hannah told the LBO that in the accommodation there is a notice saying that any items left in communal areas for ‘more than 48 hours’ will be disposed of, arguing that her painting was left for less than 12 hours before it disappeared.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman, said: “On 27 January we received a report of a theft of a painting from a room in a hostel in Hockliffe Street, Leighton Buzzard on 22 December.

“The theft was looked into however no CCTV was available and there were no other investigative opportunities, so the incident has been filed.

“Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference 40/5477/20.”