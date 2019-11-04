Leighton Buzzard church appeals for help after Poppy Appeal tins are stolen

All Saints Church is appealing for the public's help after two collection tins were stolen from the church in Leighton Buzzard at the weekend.

The incident happened overnight on Friday, November 1, two windows were smashed in the coffee shop, the offenders took a Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal collection box and a collection box for knitted poppies.

The damage at All Saints Church in Leighton Buzzard. Photo by Neil Cairns

Police are investigating the incident, a spokesperson for the force said: "We have received a report of a burglary at All Saints Church which occurred between 1 November and 2 November.

"A window was smashed to gain entry and two British Legion Poppy Appeal collection boxes were taken."

Terry Warburton, from the All Saints Preservation Trust, said: "Someone must have seen the poppy tin on the side and has used paint tins to smash two windows and it has gone all over another window and some of the brick work.

"I have been down there now and it looks like they have poured the paint through the window, it is a really malicious thing to do.

"They have stolen the poppy appeal tin, the poppies and a collection tin next to it for some hand knitted poppies, made by the congregation.

"They have got away with two collection boxes and the poppies have been left in front of the window, thrown on the floor.

"I do not know why someone would do something like this, it is disgraceful.

"It will cost us quite a bit to replace the windows and have the stone wall professionally cleaned. It is very disheartening that someone would do something like this."

Anyone with any information can call police on 101 or via www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report, quoting reference number 40/63392/19.