Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team holding Facebook Live Q&A this afternoon

If you’ve got a burning question about policing in Leighton-Linslade then make sure you take part in the force’s Facebook Live Q&A session this afternoon.

Leighton Buzzard Communuity Policing Team is inviting residents to ask its members questions between 3pm and 5pm today (June 3).

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman, said: “If you are free around then please do log in and get involved.

“This is a trial which if successful we can try at various times to capture different audiences and hopefully give you more of an opportunity to raise any questions you may have to us.”

Some residents pointed out that the time slot was not the best choice, because many people will still be at work.

However, the Community Policing team said: “We may look at a later evening one in the future but the reason for the timing is because the officer on duty finishes at 5pm. We still hope to reach as many as possible during this pilot.”

Police News

If you are free this afternoon, you can take part by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/leightonbuzzardpolicing/