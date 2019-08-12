Leighton Buzzard Community Policing team target vehicle crime during Op Torby

A 25-year-old man was arrested after officers from the Leighton Buzzard Community Policing team stopped a vehicle during a Op Torby.

Officers were carrying out the operation, which focuses on vehicle crime, when they stopped a vehicle in Linslade Road, Heath and Reach.

Items found in the boot of the vehicle. Photo from Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team

A large amount of cannabis was found in the boot of the vehicle and over 140 items were seized under the proceeds of crime act.

A 25-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession with the intent to supply Class B drugs and has been released under investigation.