‘Leighton Buzzard graffiti culprits are putting their lives at risk and spoiling town’

Leighton Buzzard shopkeepers are fed up with vandals after a huge scrawl of graffiti appeared above their premises.

The jumble of letters was sprayed above Extra Care, Room 9 and Willen Hospice at the end of January, with both businesses and residents upset at the thoughtless acts of the culprits.

The graffiti

Caroline Gates, owner of Room 9 and its building, said: “They are defacing other people’s property, as well as putting their lives at risk. Our roof is very steep so, really, it’s very foolish.”

A manager at Extra Care said: “It ruins the look of the town and really brings it down. It’s a shame because they are quite artistic but don’t put it to better use. It’s a shame that it’s not Banksy!”

They added: “Perhaps we need a graffiti wall somewhere in town?”

The LBO contacted Central Bedfordshire Council and Leighton-Linslade Town Council about the graffiti.

A CBC spokesman said: “Removing graffiti from a building is the responsibility of the owner, as is removing it from bus shelters and street furniture such BT cabinets.

“If the graffiti is racist or contains offensive language we will remove it or cover it up with the consent of the owner.”

The town council told the LBO that it would not be able to help because the spray paint is on third party land and therefore the responsibility rests with the property owner. It neither has the necessary skills or equipment to work at high level.

A LLTC spokesman said: “Graffiti is criminal damage when the consent of the property owner has not been received in order to spray paint.

“It represents a form of urban decay which lowers property values and sends a message that the community are not concerned about the appearance of their town. LLTC will do everything it can to support the property owner, CBC and the police in identifying those who carried out this act of vandalism.

“In responding to the resident survey carried out in 2018, we will be asking young people what other facilities they would wish to see delivered. Consultation is likely to start in late spring of this year.”