Leighton Buzzard PCSO praised after defending victim against violent partner

A Leighton Buzzard PCSO has been recognised for putting herself in harm’s way to protect a victim of domestic abuse in the town.

On Saturday, November 16, PCSO Rachel Carne was on patrol in the town centre when she heard a radio call for a domestic assault.

Knowing the incident was nearby, she quickly put herself in harm’s way while response were in transit.

Rachel stepped in to safeguard the victim, who was later taken to a place of safety.

The offender was becoming increasingly violent and attempted to force into the property, but was blocked by Rachel who held the door firmly shut, turned on her bodycam and provided updates to response officers.

Once officers were on scene, the offender was detained and taken to custody. He has been released on bail while the investigation continues with the force’s dedicated Emerald team.

Community Inspector Craig Gurr said: “As a PCSO, it is not expected for you to put yourself in such danger but Rachel did so, going above and beyond with no back up. Her dedication has prevented something potentially very nasty.

“Without Rachel’s bravery and quick thinking it is likely the victim would have come to more harm and distress.

“PCSOs do not often deal with high conflict situations as they are more involved with communities and taking preventative measures against crimes and criminal activity. Rachel put the victim first as she knew she was close by to help.”

Reflecting on the incident, Rachel said: “It’s not often that we attend high conflict situations, but I was nearby and attended to try to diffuse the situation. On arrival I could see the victim was in a lot of distress and that I needed to step in and help.

“Officers were nearby so I did what I could to protect the victim from coming to more harm until they arrived.”

PCSOs are a vital asset to the community and to Bedfordshire Police. They are able to understand their community, provide reassurance and gather intelligence that can be used in wider operations.

The force is recruiting PCSOs and you can apply to be an integral part of your community and join a team of people dedicated to helping others. Applications close at midnight on 30 November.