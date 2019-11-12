Leighton Buzzard’s Chips with the Cops is coming back tonight!

Youngsters have a chance to meet their local bobbies at Leighton Buzzard’s Chips with the Cops.

This evening (November 12), from 5pm until 7pm, children and teenagers can visit Vandyke Youth Group to meet their local Police Community Support Officers.

The event will be a great opportunity for youngsters to raise any concerns they have about crime, and learn about the work of Bedfordshire Police.

PCSO Rachel Carne, said: “It would be great to encourage new kids to come - and the chips are on us!”

Adding to the fun, there will also be a cycling skills competition, the unrideable bike, and a hoverboard challenge. The Youth Group is located on Vandyke Road, Leighton Buzzard.