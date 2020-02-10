Leighton Buzzard's Coffee with the Cops comes to The Bald Buzzard Micropub tonight

The Bald Buzzard Micropub, Hockliffe Street, is hosting Coffee with the Cops this evening as Leighton Buzzard residents are invited to find out more about new police initiatives and crime prevention.

The event is from 6pm - 8pm tonight with bobbies including PC Juliet Wright and PCSO Rachel Carne in attendance, giving residents the opportunity to raise any concerns.

The Bald Buzzard Micropub. Photo: Google.

PC Wright will be giving information about Streetwatch and how people can become involved, while PCSO Carne will be talking about her new public meeting initiative 'Tell What You Know To A PCSO'.

The team will also be explaining to residents how investigation procedures work.

PCSO Carne said: "It's basically something that the residents have asked for. There was a bike stolen in town around the time of New Year, and there was a lot of stuff all over the internet. The offender was seen cycling round Leighton Buzzard on it, but we couldn't just go and arrest them; we didn't see it taken, we just saw the person riding on it.

"We had to get all the CCTV and evidence ready, so we want to create an awareness about what police have to do to get [a case] through to the Crown Prosecution Service."

She added: "For 'Tell what you know to a PCSO', a couple of people in town have said I can use their locations. People can come along to have a chat with me and offer intelligence, and I can also offer security advice. I am thinking of holding it once every six weeks, but if that's too long, it could be once every four weeks."

The police hope the residents of Leighton-Linslade will attend tonight in support of their local force and help them 'promote, protect and support'.

If you cannot attend this evening, there will be another Coffee with the Cops event at The Bald Buzzard Micropub on February 17, from 11am - 1pm.