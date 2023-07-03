Leighton Buzzard teen who robbed victim in an underpass is given custodial sentence

A Leighton Buzzard teenager has been sentenced to a young offender institution after a robbery in a Milton Keynes underpass.

Ashley Mukabeta, 19, was sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court to spend one year and ten months in the young peoples’ prison after he pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of cannabis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At around 2pm on February 22 last year, the victim, a man in his teens, was approached by Mukabeta and two other males in an underpass near Winterhill.

Ashley Mukabeta

Aylesbury Crown Court heard he had been targeted because he was wearing designer clothes – a Moncler coat, worth around £700 and carrying Louis Vuitton bag worth around £1,500, as well as a designer wallet.

The teenage victim was spotted drinking a lunchtime coffee in Costa by teenager Ashley Mukabeta and two other males.

Prosecutors at Aylesbury Crown Court said the trio followed him home through an underpass in Milton Keynes where suddenly one of them rammed into the back of him with an e-scooter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mukabeta, now 19, then twisted his arm behind his back and shouted “take it off” - referring to the coat.

The court was told that the victim begged them “no” before Mukabeta gestured towards his pocket and put his hand inside - alluding to a weapon.

A judge heard that the gang managed to get away with the coat, the bag and the wallet.

Police were called and the trio were arrested - eventually being released on bail while the investigation continued.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The court was told that while on police bail, Mukabeta was spotted at the home of a vulnerable person.

Police were checking in on the person over fears that their home had been "cuckooed" - meaning used as a base for illegal drug dealing.

The court heard that Mukabeta tried to make a dash for freedom away from the officers, throwing away his phone and a stash of drugs in a wood as he fled.

At a sentencing hearing, prosecutor Richard Sedgwick told the judge: “Texts were found on his phone also saying ‘two brown and one white’ referring to heroin and cocaine, together with two photographs of him holding a large amount of cash and a knife.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The prosecutor revealed that the drugs had a street value of around £3,000.

In mitigation, defence lawyer Mariana Pasteris said her client had turned to selling drugs when he had no other means of income.

She said that he left school with few qualifications, after contracting Guillain-Barre syndrome - a disease which makes the person’s own immune system attack their nerves.

At the time, in 2019, Mukabeta was put on a ventilator in intensive care and was paralysed from the neck down and later wheelchair-bound, only making a full recovery a year later.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Recorder Howard Cohen sentenced him to one year and ten months in a young offender institution.

Mukabeta, who lives in Churchill Road, Leighton Buzzard, was charged on December 28 last year. His sentencing happened on Monday last week.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Matthew Roberts, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I am pleased to see a positive result for the victim of this serious crime.

“I hope that this result gives a message to others that the police will look to charge and convict those willing to partake in this level of crime.

Advertisement

Advertisement