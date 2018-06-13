Leighton Buzzard teenager jailed for string of burglaries where he crept into homes as residents slept

A Leighton Buzzard teenager has been jailed for two years in relation to a series of burglaries in the town.

Taylor Wilson, 19, of Brook Street, pleaded guilty to nine charges, including burglary, going equipped to burgle and taking of motor vehicles, and was sentenced at Luton Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday).

Wilson targeted properties in Leighton Buzzard in the early hours of the morning in March and April this year, stealing car keys, electronics, and bank cards, and making his escape in the householders’ vehicles.

A prompt call to police by of one of the householders, who was in his lounge watching television when he heard Wilson enter his home, resulted in Wilson’s arrest and the subsequent charges. The vehicles he took were eventually recovered.

Detective Constable Andy Boston, who investigated the case, said: “Wilson crept into people’s homes, targeting properties for the vehicles parked outside. Once inside the homes, he helped himself to valuables along with car keys.

“He committed these burglaries during the early hours, with no thought for the sleeping occupants of the houses. I’m pleased that Wilson has now been taken off the streets and, I hope during his time in jail, that he reflects on his actions.

“We are committed to reducing burglary in Bedfordshire and this is a crime that both the courts and the police take very seriously.”

Top tips to help reduce the risk of burglary

> Make your house look lived-in - burglars won’t be as tempted if they think someone is home. If you’re out overnight, keep your lights on a timer and consider keeping your radio playing so it seems like someone is home.

> Keep car keys and bank cards secure – consider taking keys, handbags and wallets up to bed with you. Don’t leave them within easy reach of doors or windows.

> Lock up when you leave - make sure all and windows on your house, vehicle and garages or sheds are securely locked at all times. Not only can valuable tools be appealing to burglars, they can also be used to force entry to a home.

> Don’t give crooks an easy entry - never leave keys under a doormat or in a flowerpot – it’s the first place a would-be offender would look.

> Look out for neighbours - ask a friend to keep an eye on your house if you’re going away, and do the same for neighbours. > Stay alert to suspicious activity on your street.

> Property mark your valuables - by property marking any valuables, you are more likely to get them returned to you in the unfortunate event that they are stolen.