Leighton Buzzard teenager who failed breath test jailed for two years after fatal collision at Linslade pedestrian crossing

A drink-driving Leighton Buzzard teenager has been jailed after a pensioner sustained fatal injuries in a collision at a pedestrian crossing in Linslade last year.

Benito Mattei, 19, of Garland Way, was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Thursday to two years imprisonment, of which he has to serve at least half, after he pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving. He was also disqualified from driving for three years.

Benito Mattei

At approximately 10.30pm on August 31, 2018, Mattei was driving a dark coloured Ford Fiesta when he struck a 72-year-old man on the pedestrian crossing. Mattei was arrested shortly after the incident after failing a roadside breath test.

The victim was transported to hospital, but passed away two days later on September 2, 2018.

Mattei admitted to consuming alcohol prior to driving and, even after two-and-half hours, he provided a sample which proved to be over the limit.

PC Matthew Jacob, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “This was a tragic incident in which a man sadly lost his life. Mattei immediately admitted his wrongdoing to the officer who arrested him at the scene and later during a police interview.

“At no point did he make any excuses for his actions, and took full responsibility for the tragic consequences of them.

“This case is a grim reminder of the devastating impact of drink driving.

“A man has lost his life, a family have lost a loved one, and a young man has, for the rest of his life, got to carry the weight of that burden on his shoulders.

“I would like to ask everyone who considers driving after consuming alcohol to think twice. Even if you feel fine, there is no point taking this risk. Be safe and take a taxi home.”

Alcohol is one of the main causes of death on the roads and is a one of the Fatal Four, those being alcohol/drugs, speeding, not wearing a seatbelt and using a mobile phone behind the wheel. If you believe someone is about to drive following consumption of alcohol or drugs call 999 immediately - this may save someone’s life.