Leighton Linslade Town Council probes Beds Police for assurances on keeping town safe

Senior officers from Beds Police gave a presentation to Leighton Linslade Town Council this week outlining the force's policing plans for the area.

The presentation was made by Supt Jakie Whittred and Insp Craig Gurr to a full town council meeting on Monday, January 27.

Leighton Linslade Town Council

This was in response to strongly worded letter the town council had sent to Chief Constable Garry Forsyth in September last year, in which they criticised the "thinly scatted" officers protecting the south west of the county.

Beds Police is currently planning to recruit 56 extra officers this year in addition to replacing 100 leavers.

Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Amanda Dodwell said: “Whilst I welcome the promised increase in police numbers, it is still not clear how many extra officers will be allocated to the Leighton Buzzard Policing Team.

"Leighton Buzzard has still not had all the additional police officers promised by the Police and Crime Commissioner to be in place by April this year.

"The Leighton Buzzard Team are fantastic and work really hard to keep the town safe, but without additional officers they are trying to work with one arm tied behind their back.

"Furthermore, the team that is supposed to be ‘dedicated’ to Leighton Buzzard and Linslade still covers an area including Toddington and Barton-le-Clay!

“The public would like to be able to talk with officers and have a proper police hub in the Town with a public counter. I don’t feel that a small room to make tea is suitable facility for a Town of over 40,000. Our officers deserve a decent size space to speak with the public or complete admin.”

> What do you think? Email your thoughts to news@lbobserver.co.uk