Linslade horrified by ‘explosion of graffiti’

Linslade has been blighted by an “explosion of graffiti” that has left the railway bridge, bollards, and a bus shelter in a dreadful state.

The devastation took place overnight from October 2 - 3, and school parents and morning commuters were left upset and shocked as they awoke to find the destruction.

Graffiti

Town Councillor, Clive Palmer, said: “There’s been an explosion of graffiti in Linslade. It’s covering both sides of the railway bridge, and is all the way along from Town Bridge Mill.

“It’s on road signs and bollards in the road, and on the bus shelter by the flats near the railway bridge. It’s pretty extensive.

“It’s flourescent pink mostly and some blue. It’s tags and a face.

“The town clerk will be making arrangements to remove some of it, but we have also informed Network Rail about the bridge and we’ve contacted Central Beds Councillors for Linslade as the road signs are affected.

Graffiti - Photo: Cllr Palmer

“I’ve also sent a list of locations and photos to the neighbourhood policing team.

“It spoils the environment for everyone else.”

A local graffiti artist from Bedfordshire, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “The work is of an embarrassingly poor quality and serves only to reinforce attitudes that graffiti is simply talentless vandalism.

“There is a place for graffiti as an art form and done properly with community engagement it can enrich the environment, very quickly defining a sense of character and public ownership of the space.

Graffiti - Photo: Cllr Palmer

“This is not one of those cases.

“As a professional graffiti artist, it is unbelievable that whoever left these tags has grossly overestimated their own ability to such an obnoxious degree.

“It is a huge shame that someone of such low ability has been able to further perpetuate the stereotype that graffiti artists are nothing more than mindless, idiot vandals clutching a spray can and dragging their knuckles along the street.”

Cllr Palmer also compiled a list of the areas hit, which includes: a utility box near Town Bridge Mill, a building wall next to Energie Fitness, four utility boxes on the Soulbury Road side of the Wing Road roundabout, a building wall just before the Raj restaurant (though this may be older), the road sign on Soulbury Road just before the junction with Stoke Road, the plastic bollard by the Soulbury Rosd junction with Roseberry Avenue, the wall by the bus stop by the Buckingham Arms on Soulbury Road (though again this may be of a different vintage), three utility boxes by Durrell Close, the bus shelter by Durrell Close, both sides of the railway bridge, the utility box outside the dental practice on Soulbury Road, the stone marker and the road sign at the beginning of St Mary’s Way, and the utility box just after the beginning of St Mary’s Way.

Graffiti - Photo: Cllr Palmer.

The LBO has contacted Bedfordshire Police and Central Bedfordshire Council for statements.