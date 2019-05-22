Luton man found guilty of 'horrific' assault on baby boy and causing permanent brain damage

A Luton man has been found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm on a seven-week-old baby boy and causing permanent brain damage.

Daniel Gilbert, 22, of Morris Close, was found guilty today (Wednesday) at Luton Crown Court following an attack on August 9, 2017, which left the baby in cardiac arrest and bleeding from the nose and mouth.

Luton Crown Court

Emergency services were called to reports of an unresponsive baby and rushed him to Luton and Dunstable Hospital.

It was discovered the baby had suffered a bleed to the brain, which included damage to the heart control centres in the brain stem, which would cause his heart to stop working. He also suffered from bleeding to the retina of both his eyes.

Medical experts ruled out any natural causes for these injuries and concluded that the baby had been shaken severely and forcibly.

Gilbert was subsequently arrested and charged with GBH.

DI Justine Jenkins, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts major crime unit, said: “I am pleased that Gilbert was found guilty and will hopefully receive a substantial custodial sentence.

“It is horrific that the injuries sustained by this baby were caused deliberately.

“The baby’s injuries have left him with permanent brain damage and the quality and length of his life will be very limited. He has partial vision and will not been able to walk, talk or feed without the use of a tube.

“We will not tolerate violence of this kind and work hard to ensure perpetrators are brought to justice.”

Gilbert will be sentenced on 12 June.