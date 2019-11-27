Man and woman arrested in cold-case murder probe into death of Carol Morgan in Linslade

Officers investigating the cold-case murder of a woman in Linslade have made two arrests.

Carol Morgan’s body was found at Morgan’s Store in Finch Crescent, Linslade, on 13 August 1981. She was 36 years old at the time.

The body of the victim was found in the shop she owned. She had been brutally and repeatedly struck about the head with an extremely sharp & heavy instrument.

Today (Wednesday), a man aged 69 and woman aged 70 from Brighton have been arrested on suspicion of her murder. They are currently in police custody for questioning.



Detective Inspector Jerry Waite from the Beds, Cambs and Herts major crime unit said: “A number of arrests were made at the time of Carol’s death, however no charges were ever brought. Our Cold Case Unit reviews every undetected murder every two years, and Carol’s case is no exception.



“This goes to show that no murder investigation is ever closed and we will explore all opportunities available, even as much as 38 years later. We will also be carrying out additional work in the vicinity of Morgan's Store and in the Brighton area, and would appreciate the public’s support in coming forward with any information which could help our investigation.



“I hope that with the passage of time, anyone who now feels able to come forward with any information has the confidence to do so. Any details, no matter how small, could be vital.”



Anyone with information about the death of Carol Morgan is asked to contact the dedicated Operation Markdown incident room number on 01480 422796. Information can also be provided on the Operation Markdown page on the Major Incident Public Portal site.



Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.