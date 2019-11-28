Man and woman released on bail in Carol Morgan murder investigation in Linslade

Two people arrested in connection with the cold-case murder of a woman in Linslade have been bailed.

Carol Morgan’s body was found at Morgan’s Store in Finch Crescent, Linslade, on 13 August 1981. She was 36 years old at the time.



Yesterday (Wednesday), a man aged 69 and woman aged 70 from Brighton were arrested on suspicion of her murder. They have since been released on bail while enquiries continue.



Officers continue to appeal for any information about the death of Carol Morgan. Anyone with any details, no matter how small, is asked to contact the dedicated Operation Markdown incident room number on 01480 422796. Information can also be provided on the Operation Markdown page on the Major Incident Public Portal site.



Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.