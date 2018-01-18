Man attacked and robbed by gang in Leighton Buzzard park

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was attacked and robbed by a gang in a Leighton Buzzard park last week.

The shocking incident took place in Pages Park on Thursday, January 11.

At around 6pm the man was walking along Stanbridge Road. As he approached an alleyway leading to Richmond Road, a dark coloured Vauxhall Corsa pulled up alongside him and five white men in the car began to verbally abuse him.

As the victim entered Pages Park, the men got out of the car and assaulted him, taking his wallet and his mobile phone before leaving him in the park.

Police are now keen to speak to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in Pages Park that evening.

DS Thomas Hamm said: “This was a distressing experience for the victim and we are keen to find the people responsible. If you have any information about the incident, or you were in the area at the time and saw anything, please get in touch. Pages Park is a fairly busy area, so I am hopeful that someone will come forward with information which could help our investigation.”

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call DS Hamm on 101 quoting reference number JD/1684/2018. You can also report information via the force’s online reporting form by visiting: www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.