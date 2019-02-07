Man charged over incident outside Leighton Buzzard pub where car was allegedly driven deliberately at doorstaff

A man has been charged in connection with an incident where a car was allegedly driven deliberately at a Leighton Buzzard pub’s door staff.

Liam Loughran, aged 22, of Tedder Road, Hemel Hempstead is charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and driving a vehicle dangerously.

The Lancer.... Photo:Google

The charges relate to an incident that is said to have occurred outside the Lancer in Lake Street. It was reported that in the early hours of August 5 last year door staff were assaulted and a car was deliberately driven at them.

Mr Loughran, who was arrested by officers in Hemel Hempstead on Monday (February 4) appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court on the same day. He was remanded into custody and will appear at Luton Crown Court on March 4.