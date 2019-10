A man has been charged with eight theft and burglary offences which occurred in Leighton Buzzard.

Ben Noonan, 27, of no fixed address, was arrested by Bedfordshire Police on Tuesday.

He has now been charged with seven counts of theft from a shop for offences dating between September 19 and October 21, and one count of burglary from a dwelling for an offence between September 25 and 27.

Noonan has been remanded into custody ahead of a future court appearance.