Man from Leighton Buzzard killed in Sundon Pits collision

A 48-year-old man who died in a collision in Sundon Quarry, near Luton, on Sunday, June 2, has been named by police.

Lee Young, from Leighton Buzzard, was riding his off-road vehicle in the quarry when it overturned.

Emergency services attended and Mr Young was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Mark Atkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “We are particularly interested to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or was in the quarry prior to the incident, so we can further establish the circumstances which led to a man losing his life.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting Operation Barkerville.