Man jailed after stealing elderly woman's handbag in Leighton Buzzard

A man has been jailed for five years for tricking his way into a 76-year-old woman's house and stealing her handbag.

David Sale, of Greenvale Avenue, Birmingham, was found guilty at Luton Crown Court on Wednesday, February 26, for burglary and theft, after pleading not guilty.

David Sale has been jailed

At around 7.15pm on Thursday, May 23, 2019, Sale gained entry to an elderly woman’s house in Leighton Buzzard by posing as a CCTV salesman, claiming to sell CCTV cameras to help prevent burglaries in the local area.

He tricked the victim into paying £30 for a camera and installation. He then distracted the victim and took her handbag without her noticing.

The shocked victim later realised her handbag had been stolen and called the police.

Sale, who denied the crime, was later identified following a forensic examination that placed him at the scene.

On sentencing, His Honour Judge Andrew Bright told Sale: “You are the sort of person that the elderly and vulnerable people of Bedfordshire need to be protected from.”

Detective Constable Kevin Howes, who led the investigation, said: “I’m pleased with the sentence, which will give this individual time to reflect on his despicable actions.

“This type of targeted and cruel crime, especially against some of the county’s most vulnerable people, will not be tolerated, and we will do everything in our power to protect the public from people like Sale.

“I would like to praise the victim who had to go through the process of giving evidence; something that can be intimidating.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to remind people across Bedfordshire to be vigilant against bogus callers, and to look out for elderly or vulnerable neighbours.

“Please don’t let anyone into your home unless you are expecting them and make sure you are using trusted and verified companies to carry out any work.

"The message is if you’re unsure, don’t open the door.”

If you see, or become aware of any suspicious activity, please contact the police immediately. For more advice on bogus callers please visit the information pages on Bedfordshire Police's website.