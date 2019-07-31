Man jailed for Leighton Buzzard burglary after being caught on doorbell video

A man was jailed for two years and eight months yesterday (Tuesday) after he pleaded guilty to a Leighton Buzzard burglary from April this year.

Daniel Elliott, 40, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to the break-in in Hockliffe Road, during which he was caught on a doorbell video.

Daniel Elliot

On 26 April, a man was disturbed by a noise in his home, before seeing a person running down the stairs of his house and out of the door.

Upon reviewing footage from the victim’s digital doorbell system, the intruder was seen trying the front door at the time of the offence. He then went to the side of the property and forced entry through the window.

Elliott failed to steal anything, as he was disturbed by the occupant.

In the interview Elliott made a full admission to the offence, stating he needed money for drugs.

He was sentenced to 32 months imprisonment, of which he must serve at least half.

Detective Constable Kevin Howes said: “Elliott decided to plead guilty when confronted with footage of him trying the front door.

“He admitted that he broke into the house to steal anything of value so that he could buy drugs.

“This shows that drugs underpin many crimes which have a high impact on our communities. Elliott will now spend some time behind bars where he will hopefully have some time to think about his choices and turn his life around.”

If you have any concerns about suspicious behaviour in your area you can report it to the police through their online reporting centre or by calling 101.

In case of emergency, or if the crime is still in progress, always call 999.