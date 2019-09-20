Man released under investigation over high street crash in Eggington

A man arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving has been released following a crash in Eggington last week.

The road collision took place in High Street, Eggington, on Tuesday, September 10, at around 11pm.

Police

A local source claimed that the victim of a robbery chased two young men on bikes, who later collided into other vehicles.

It is understood that one of the young men was airlifted to hospital and that the alleged robbery victim was arrested for dangerous driving.

A Beds Police spokesman said: "A man arrested following a road traffic collision in Eggington on Tuesday night (10 September) has been released under investigation.

"He is continuing to cooperate with our enquiries while we establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"Two men, who were also involved, were taken to hospital. Both of the men taken to hospital have since been discharged.

"Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting CAD 420 of 10 September."