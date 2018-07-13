Man sentenced for using bolt cutters to try to steal motorcycle from Leighton Buzzard railway station

A 20-year-old man who was caught attempting to steal a motorbike at Leighton Buzzard railway station using bolt cutters has been given a suspended sentence following a British Transport Police investigation.

Emmanuel Cummins, of Kestrel Way, Luton, pleaded guilty to attempted theft of a motorcycle, possession of bolt cutters and taking a vehicle without consent and was sentenced on July 2 at Luton Magistrates’ Court to 12 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.

The court heard how on Friday 15 June, British Transport Police officers saw two motorbikes enter the station. As one of them pulled up at the motorcycle shed, BTP officers entered the scene to discover Emmanuel using bolt cutters in an attempt to cut free a parked bike.

Emmanuel was arrested at the scene. It transpired the bike he was riding on was also stolen.

British Transport Police officer, PC Chivers said: “I am pleased to say that British Transport Police Officers worked hard to apprehend the suspect in this act of theft, ensuring a successful conviction and preventing further crime from occurring.”

Cummins was also sentenced for allowing himself to be carried on a stolen vehicle and to attend a 19-day rehabilitation programme. He must also pay a victim surcharge of £115 and court costs of £85.