Police investigating an assault in Leighton Buzzard have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to.

Officers want to speak to them in connection with an assault on a member of door staff at the Swan Hotel, in High Street, Leighton Buzzard, at around 8.45pm on Sunday, March 17.

CCTV images of men police would like to speak to

Anyone with any information can call police on 101 quoting crime reference number 40/15678/19.

CCTV image of a man the police would like to speak to