Motorcyclist hospitalised with serious injuries after rush hour crash on busy A418 in Wing

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a serious injury collision on the A418 Leighton Road near Wing, Buckinghamshire.

At 5.30pm on Friday (6/12) a blue Yamaha motorcycle was travelling along the A418 Leighton Road, in the direction of the A4146 when it collided with another vehicle, a black Mini Cooper, and then into the central reservation.

The A418 Wing

The motorcyclist, a 31-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he currently remains in a stable condition.

There were no other injuries.

Investigating officer, PC Phil McGlue, of Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this incident, during which a motorcyclist sustained serious injuries requiring hospital treatment. He remains there in a stable condition.

“This incident happened during daytime hours, and I believe that there would be other road users who may have seen or heard something.

“If you can help please contact us. I am also appealing for any dash-cam users to check the footage of their cameras to see if there is any footage of this incident, or anything prior to it taking place.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 43190381845, or you can make a report online.”