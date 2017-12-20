Motorists who ‘put lives at risk’ caught in Leighton Buzzard operation

Bedfordshire Police cracked down on vehicle crime in Leighton Buzzard and surrounding area last week.

On December 13-14, the Op Sentinel Rural team, supported by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit and Thames Valley Police, held two days of action across central Bedfordshire to tackle vehicle offences.

The operation resulted in nine vehicles being seized, one stolen vehicle being recovered, and 20 traffic offence reports for various offences including driving without MOT, using a phone whilst driving, driving while disqualified, and not wearing a seatbelt.

Sgt Clare Thomas, who led the operation, said: “It’s the eleventh Operation Torby carried out by my team in co-operation with our partners. This proactive action continues to bring positive results and crack down on vehicle crime.

“Using a phone behind a wheel and not wearing a seatbelt are both in the top four causes of death on the road, alongside speeding and drug and drink driving.

“This kind of behaviour is unacceptable and puts the driver’s and other people’s lives at risk. We take these offences seriously and will take action against anyone breaking the rules of the road.

“My team and I are dedicated to listen to our residents’ concerns and will continue to hold Operation Torby days of action in the future.”

If you wish to report vehicle crime call Bedfordshire Police on 101. In the case of an emergency or if a crime is in progress, always call 999. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.