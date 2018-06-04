New Facebook page for Leighton Buzzard policing team is a first for Beds Police

Beds Police is reaching out to the public of Leighton Buzzard by launching the force’s first area-specific Facebook page.

Following recent public criticism concerning levels of policing in the town and last week’s confirmation of an open meeting with officers on June 16, the police has today announced that its Leighton Buzzard community policing team will be reaching out to residents via www.facebook.com/leightonbuzzardpolicing

The force says the new initiative aims to build on community engagement and communication between the policing team and the residents of Leighton Buzzard, and the team would like to invite all local people to join the page and keep up to date.

Sergeant Liam Mitchell said: “We are happy to announce the launch of the Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Facebook page. It’s a first for the force and will be led by my local officers, who will be providing regular updates with that the team is up to.

“We would like to encourage people to talk to us about their concerns and ask questions about crime prevention and safety tips.”

The police are reminding the public that the page is not monitored 24/7 and shouldn’t be used to report crime. If you wish to report crime, visit the force’s online reporting centre or call 101. In an emergency, always call 999.