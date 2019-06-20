New mobile phone app helps Bedfordshire Police to save lives

A high-tech mobile phone app has been used to help save two people who were in danger in and around water in Bedford.

Last Monday (June 17) the police and the fire and rescue service used the What3Words app to pinpoint a woman who was in waist deep water.

She had slipped and ended up in the water near Bedford in the early hours of the morning, but after being found was rescued her in under an hour.

And earlier this month, staff in Bedfordshire Police’s force contact centre also used the app to trace a teenage girl who had threatened to harm herself.

In this case, control room staff were able to message the girl and engage with her over What3Words to pinpoint her location near a body of water near Cranfield.

Officers were then able to find her and ensure she was safe.

What3Words is free-to-use and available as an app and on the What3Words website. The new technology is integrated into the police’s control room software which means the public can share their three word address when contacting the police.

Superintendent Nick Lyall said: “These cases demonstrate the enormous value this new technology can bring to policing and the safeguarding work we do every day. The new technology enables us to get help to where it is needed, as quickly as possible.”

“Every minute counts in an emergency so it could really help save lives.”