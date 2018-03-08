NSPCC says Leighton Buzzard victims of sexual predator are ‘incredibly courageous’

The NSPCC has praised the bravery of the young Leighton Buzzard victims of sexual predator Gary Moore.

Moore, 57, of Florence Road, Bournemouth, was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Monday (March 5) after pleading guilty to eight counts of child sex offences, which took place against two girls in Leighton Buzzard between 2003 and 2011.

An NSPCC spokesman added: “The incredible courage of Moore’s victims has helped put him back behind bars where he cannot pose a further risk to children.

“Physical or sexual abuse suffered in childhood can have catastrophic and lifelong effects so we hope they are receiving all the support they need.

“This case once again shows that survivors will be listened to and receive justice when they speak out about the harm they have suffered.

“The NSPCC’s helplines for children and adults provide vital support for anyone wishing to seek advice and to report any concerns.”

Children can contact Childline confidentially and free of charge on 0800 1111 or at www.childline.org.uk. Adults can call the NSPCC helpline on 0808 800 5000.