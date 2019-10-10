Police appeal after break-in at Leighton Buzzard Tesco supermarket

Officers are investigating a burglary at a Tesco supermarket in the early hours of Tuesday.

At around 1.35am three men forced entry though a side door and targeted the mobile phone stall inside the store in Vimy Road, Linslade.

They used crowbars to break into a mobile phone cupboard and then put the electronic devices into three metal dustbins.

The offenders then left the store, put the stolen items into the back of a car and drove away at speed, leaving the bins behind.

The offenders are described as three men, who were wearing gloves, hats and face covers.

Investigation Officer Hardeep Wheeler, investigating, said: “This was a quick targeted break in and the offenders managed to remove a large amount of valuables in a short period of time.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who might have witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time.”

If you have information about this incident or witnessed any suspicious behaviour please contact IO Wheeler on 101 or through our online reporting centre and quote reference number 40/57970/19.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.