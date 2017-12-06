Police appeal after “shocking and unprovoked” attack in Leighton Buzzard

Police say an assault in Leighton Buzzard which left a man with serious head injuries last week was “shocking and unprovoked”.

Beds Police is appealing for witnesses to the attack on Friday (1 December). Officers were called by the ambulance service just after 7pm to Richmond Road, to a man who had a head injury after being assaulted by another man. He was taken to hospital and is still receiving treatment.

Detective Constable Colin Knight, who is investigating, said: “This shocking unprovoked attack happened in a residential street and we believe there were a number of witnesses. We would appeal to those people to come forward with any information that might help find the person who did this.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101 quoting reference number 356 of 1 December. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.