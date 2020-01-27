Police crack down on 'dangerous dogs' after reports of attacks in Leighton Road area

Bedfordshire Police are cracking down on "dangerous" dogs which are claimed to be running wild in the Leighton Road area and have led to new fencing being installed at Leighton Middle School.

There have been several reports locally about a group of large canines who have been left unaccompanied and caused around five attacks over the past few months.

Residents believe that the dogs live nearby and that their owners let them wander the streets, with the most recent incident occurring on January 20.

One man, who called the LBO to help spread the word and warn parents, claimed: "There are a group of three dogs running wild and I've heard that there have been attacks at the Shell Garage.

"I think one happened in the last few days but it's been going on since before Christmas.

"I wanted to warn other people because there will be little kids walking past on their way to school."

One resident, writing on social media, claimed: "Those dogs killed a muntjac [deer] in the brook last March. My friend saw it happening. They have bitten 5 or 6 people now.

"What has to happen.....a child? Parents and children walk past there all the time. Makes my blood boil. These are big dogs. Could kill a child."

Sergeant Ben Craven, from the Leighton Buzzard community policing team, said: “We are continuing to investigate an report where three dogs were dangerously out of control in Leighton Road, Leighton Buzzard.

“We have visited the victim and are following a number of lines of inquiry, including assessing CCTV footage.

“The incident took place at around 6.45am on Monday (January 20) and we would ask anyone with any information to come forward. Please quote reference 40/3966/20.

“We have taken a number of different measures to combat wider anti-social behaviour linked to dogs in Leighton Buzzard.

“This includes installing new fencing at Leighton Middle School as well as issuing a number of dog owners with community protection notices.

“We will continue to monitor this issue and come up with different ways to tackle it and keep our communities safe, but would ask that residents report any incidents to us so we can investigate.”

The man who called the LBO claimed that the attacks happened at the Shell Garage. However, other residents posting on social media allege that one of the incidents took place on Mill Bridge.

The LBO asked Shell if any incidents had happened on its Leighton Road forecourt.

In response, a Shell Spokeswoman said: “The safety of our customers and staff is our top priority.

"Shell is aware of the situation and is in contact with the local police who are working to resolve it. Please direct any queries to the police”