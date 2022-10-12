News you can trust since 1861

Police hunt for wanted Leighton Buzzard man with links to Luton

Police are warning people not to approach him

By Jo Robinson
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2022, 5:02pm

A Leighton Buzzard man with links to Luton is wanted on recall to prison.

Bedfordshire Police has launched an appeal to find Dane Moriarty, 22, and is urging the public to get in touch.

PC Jenny Edwards said: “We’re appealing for anyone who knows of Moriarty’s whereabouts not to approach him, but to contact us immediately with any information.

Dane Moriarty, 22, from Leighton Buzzard. Image: Bedfordshire Police.

“We’re also reminding the public that harbouring someone who is wanted is a criminal offence in its own right.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 or visit www.beds.police/report