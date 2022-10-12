Police hunt for wanted Leighton Buzzard man with links to Luton

A Leighton Buzzard man with links to Luton is wanted on recall to prison.

Bedfordshire Police has launched an appeal to find Dane Moriarty, 22, and is urging the public to get in touch.

PC Jenny Edwards said: “We’re appealing for anyone who knows of Moriarty’s whereabouts not to approach him, but to contact us immediately with any information.

Dane Moriarty, 22, from Leighton Buzzard. Image: Bedfordshire Police.

“We’re also reminding the public that harbouring someone who is wanted is a criminal offence in its own right.”