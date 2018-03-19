Police investigate after a digger was used to break-in to the Co-op in Leighton Buzzard

The Co-op on Stanbridge Road, Leighton Buzzard, was closed today after a digger was used to break into the store during the early hours of the morning.

Officers were called by the fire service just before 1am this morning (Monday), in response to an alarm activation.

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: “Officers attended and found that the rear of the shop had been broken into, and substantial damage to the building had been caused. We believe a safe was taken. An investigation is ongoing.”

The store was unable to confirm when it will reopen.

A Spokesperson for the Co-op, said: “Our Stanbridge Road store suffered extensive damage when it was struck in the early hours of this morning (Monday, 19 March) by a digger.

“It is too early to confirm when the store will re-open, as we await the outcome of structural reports.

“We apologise to the community for any inconvenience caused by the store’s temporary closure, and we appeal for anyone with information to come forward to the Police, who are investigating.”

This is not the first time the convenience store has been targeted since it opened in October 2016.

Within a month of it opening, a JCB was used in an attempt to remove the cash machine from the outside wall of the shop.